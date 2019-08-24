Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Raqesh Bapat & Rajat Barmecha Sculpt Eco-friendly Ganesha Idols (PICS)
Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner. We can see that people are busy buying Lord Ganesha idols. But there are a few celebrities who are busy sculpting their own Ganesha idols. Raqesh Bapat, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Rajat Barmecha and their friends are among the few celebrities who are making 'eco-friendly' Ganesha idols.
Raqesh is the one who apparently taught these actors about sculpting Ganesha idols. This is not the first time that Raqesh is making the Lord's idol. It has been 17 years since he is doing so. He still finds the process of creating the Lord's idol mesmerising. Take a look at the pictures to know how these actors are preparing for the festival.
Raqesh Bapat
Looks like this time, Raqesh is making the idol all by himself as he shifted his place. Sharing a couple of pictures, the actor wrote, "Back to where it all started #ganpatibappamorya 🙏" and "This!!!... Is bliss!!! 💫 #soultherapy #blessingscomingalive #ganpatibappamorya 🙏" - (sic)
Karan Wahi
Rithvik Dhanjani was seen teaching Karan Wahi, Rajat Barmecha and their friends to make the idol. Karan Wahi shared a picture and wrote, "Getting him to LIFE... just blessed that i could do this again this year. Ganesh Chaturthi is coming , if you are getting bappa home ,hope u take a decision which is right for you and for MOTHER NATURE... GANPATI BAPPA MORYAAAAA!!! #ecofriendly #ganesha #ganpatibappamorya #bappa #blessings #love." - (sic)
Rajat Barmecha
Rajat shared a picture and captioned it, "Festivals are amazing if celebrated responsibly. #GaneshChaturthi is about loved ones, family, friends coming together and having a good time. But let's not forget Nature who gets affected the most in our ‘celebration'. Go for #EcoFriendly #Ganesha this #GaneshChaturthi and let #Nature breathe. #Visarjan can be in a bucket at home (so no traffic on the roads) and the water can go to the plants in and around your house. Everyone happy 😀😀" - (sic)
Rithvik Dhanjani
Rithvik shared a video and captioned it, "Day 1 And it begins...!!🙏🏻✨." Ridi Dogra commented, "@raqeshbapat u should be proud. You've taught many!" - (sic)
