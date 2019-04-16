Karanvir Bohra DROPPED From A Shoot; The UPSET Actor Calls The Act ‘Extremely Insensitive’!

Karanvir Upset As He Gets Dropped From Shoot

Karanvir wrote, "Sometimes emergencies come up in your life, like a child suddenly falling ill. And because of that you may get late for your shoot. But for a production or channel to 'DROP' you from a shoot is extremely insensitive and first time ever happened to me." - (sic)

Hands On Dad

He added, "Besides being an actor, I am a HANDS-ON #Dad. I don't leave emergencies for my wife or others to handle only. This morning my #child needed me. She had to come first." - (sic)

KVB Further Writes…

"Apologies again to production/channel for disrupting your schedule. There are many times an actor is kept waiting and has to 'adjust' for you. Would have been nice to get the same consideration back. *#Dadlife #Bella #mybabygirl #familyfirst." - (sic)

KVB’s Cute Daughters Doing Seva At Gurudwara

The actor had also recently shared a couple of cute pictures in which KVB's cuties Bella and Vienna are seen doing seva at Gurudwara. He wrote, "On most Sundays, we do cleaning or seva (service) in Mandir's or Gurudwaras, not because we want any meva (rewards)." - (sic)

Karanvir Writes…

"We do it coz serving at God's house or to other people is an indirect way of serving God himself. It's never too early to learn this. 🙏 It also teaches children there is no job too big/small for any of us. Not to mention it's a great way for us to spend time together! 😄" - (sic)