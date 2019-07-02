Karanvir Bohra TROLLED For Showing Off His 'Charity' Work On Camera; The Actor Responds!

Karanvir Bohra’s Unique Way Of Promoting His Show

In another video he was seen helping a sweeper. He took his mop and started cleaning the floor. He was also seen giving him money, while his film's song played in the background. He captioned the video, "My love for the common man...#HumeTumsePyaarKitna 5th July."

Karanvir Trolled For Showing Off His Charity Work

This video didn't go well with many of them, who trolled him for showing off his charity work. One of the fans wrote, "Sorry I am a big fan of yours but this is showing off. If you wanna help people try to do it in private and I guess that's more graceful😊."

‘You Are Demeaning The Person Who Was Doing His Work’

Another fan wrote, "Please cut the money handing over part..looks rude and not good!! You are demeaning the person who was doing his work. If you had to tip him you should not have made a video of that and should definitely not floated it on social media. My point of view..no offence."

‘If You Really Love Common People, Show It Behind Camera’

A user wrote, "If you really love a common people you have to do for them behind camera. And don't show it. Karm wo nhi Jo dikha kar Kiya Jaye...karam wo ha jiski khabar kisi ko na ho."

Karanvir Asks Trollers Not To Watch His Videos!

Karanvir shared another video and gave befitting reply to the trolls. He asked the trolls not to watch his videos if they have problem. He captioned the video, "I love what I do.... And there is no shame in openly doing something good..... Try doing it yourself instead of sitting and typing and see how many faces light up. Peace out ✌️."