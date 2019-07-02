Karanvir Bohra TROLLED For Showing Off His 'Charity' Work On Camera; The Actor Responds!
Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and Naagin actor Karanvir Bohra's film Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna is all set to release soon. In the film the actor is paired opposite Priya Banerjee. The film also stars Sameer Kochar in lead role. The trailer got mixed responses and fans compared him to Shahrukh Khan from Darr as the actor is seen playing the negative role. The actor is seen promoting the film on his social media accounts. In one of the videos, he was seen helping his wife carry her bag with the song 'Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna' playing in the background.
Karanvir Bohra’s Unique Way Of Promoting His Show
In another video he was seen helping a sweeper. He took his mop and started cleaning the floor. He was also seen giving him money, while his film's song played in the background. He captioned the video, "My love for the common man...#HumeTumsePyaarKitna 5th July."
Karanvir Trolled For Showing Off His Charity Work
This video didn't go well with many of them, who trolled him for showing off his charity work. One of the fans wrote, "Sorry I am a big fan of yours but this is showing off. If you wanna help people try to do it in private and I guess that's more graceful😊."
‘You Are Demeaning The Person Who Was Doing His Work’
Another fan wrote, "Please cut the money handing over part..looks rude and not good!! You are demeaning the person who was doing his work. If you had to tip him you should not have made a video of that and should definitely not floated it on social media. My point of view..no offence."
‘If You Really Love Common People, Show It Behind Camera’
A user wrote, "If you really love a common people you have to do for them behind camera. And don't show it. Karm wo nhi Jo dikha kar Kiya Jaye...karam wo ha jiski khabar kisi ko na ho."
Karanvir Asks Trollers Not To Watch His Videos!
Karanvir shared another video and gave befitting reply to the trolls. He asked the trolls not to watch his videos if they have problem. He captioned the video, "I love what I do.... And there is no shame in openly doing something good..... Try doing it yourself instead of sitting and typing and see how many faces light up. Peace out ✌️."
My love for the common man... #HumeTumsePyaarKitna 5th July
I love what I do.... And there is no shame in openly doing something good..... Try doing it yourself instead of sitting and typing and see how many faces light up. Peace out ✌️
