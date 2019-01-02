 »   »   »  Karanvir Hosts New Year Party For Bigg Boss 12 Friends; Jasleen, Shivashish Party With Sreesanth!

Karanvir Hosts New Year Party

Karanvir too shared a picture snapped with his inmates and wrote, "Starting off 2019 with love and forgiveness. Maybe too much kindness doesn't work in reality shows, but I believe it works in real life. #BB12 taught me that it's okay to sometimes put yourself first. And for that lesson I am grateful. I am still the same Karanvir Bohra.. except a little bit stronger now. Thank you, #BiggBoss for making me a better version of me. Thank you HMs for all the love you have given me! And thank you @bombaysunshine for reminding me about the importance of winning hearts. •#KaranvirBohra #KVB @colorstv @endemolshineind." - (sic)

Roshmi At Karanvir’s New Year Party

Roshmi also joined Karanvir and other housemates in Karanvir's New Year bash. She shared a few pictures from the party and wrote, "A New Year has tiptoed in. Let's go forward to meet it. Let's welcome the 365 days it brings. Let's live well with love in our hearts towards God and all people. Let's walk through its corridors with praise songs on our lips." - (sic)

A Groupfie

"Take a leap of faith and begin this wondrous new year by believing. Believe in yourself. And believe that there is a loving Source-a Sower of Dreams-just waiting to be asked to help you make your dreams come true. I'm starting over. A new pattern of thoughts. A new wave of emotions. A new connection to the world. A new belief system in myself." - (sic)

Roshmi Writes…

"May your new year be decorated with sweet memories, wonderful days and memorable nights.Keep the smile, leave the tear, hold the laugh, leave the pain, think of joy, forget the fear and be joyous 'cause it's new year."

Roshmi With BB 12 Contestants

"@karanvirbohra @imrohitsuchanti @srishtyrode24 @nehhapendse @imurvashivani @meghadhade @bombaysunshine. Wishing you beautiful moments, treasured memories and all the blessings a heart can know. Happiest New Year to everyone !!! #happymoments #happynewyear #'19 #byebye2018 #success #endlessbliss #instamood #instagood #igers." - (sic)

Sreesanth Parties With Jasleen, Shiv & Roshmi

Sreesanth was seen partying with his Bigg Boss 12 inmates Shivashish Mishra, Jasleen Matharu and Roshmi Banik. Jasleen shared a picture and wrote, "About last night with @sreesanthnair36 @roshmibanik @shivashish_official #nainbhabhi #jasleenmatharu #sreesanth #biggboss12 #Newyear2019." - (sic)

Sreensanth With Shivashish

Bhuvneshwari shared a picture of Sreesanth snapped with Shivashish and wrote, "Happy New Year to all. #SreeFam wishing u all a very prosperous and healthy and wealthy new year. Lots of love. At 7 am boys don't want to leave the party! 🤣🤣 #ShivSree has gone crazy. And me,jas and rosh r having tuff time but full entertainment. 🤣🤣. Love u all . 😘🤗 @sreesanthnair36 @shivashish23 @shivashish_official." - (sic)

Deepak Gets Grand Welcome; Dipika Spends Time With Hubby

While Bigg Boss 12's second runner-up Deepak Thakur returned to his place Athar, Muzzafarpur in Bihar, the winner Dipika Kakar was busy spending quality time with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim and family. Romil Chaudhary partied with his friends.

Sreesanth & Bhuvneshwari Dine Out With Shilpa!

Apparently, Sreesanth and his wife went out for a dinner with Shilpa Shinde. It was Sree's way to of extending his heartfelt gratitude towards Shilpa, who constantly supported him (outside the house). He also went LIVE and thanked fans for their love and support.