    Karishma Tanna, Monalisa & Other TV Divas Who Set Internet On Fire With HOT Bathtub Photoshoots!

    By
    |

    Television actresses are setting trend with latest photoshoots! While many actresses are going bold in their photoshoots, a few of them have been raising temperatures on social media by sharing their pictures in which they are seen posing in bathtub! As they shared pictures on social media, their fans started praising them for bold and hot looks. We had recently revealed about Ragini MMS returns actress, Karishma Sharma grabbed headlines with bathtub photoshoot.

    But Karishma was hilariously trolled as she had a book while she posed in the bathtub! Take a look at television divas who set the internet on fire with bathtub photoshoots!

    Karishma Tanna

    Naagin 3 actress Karishma Tanna looked stunning in a sheer detail black gown, which had one shoulder. The gown was thigh-high slit. Sharing the picture the actress wrote, "Hmmmmmmm... can't think of a caption.. help please ?! 🤪"

    Anita Hassanandani

    Yet another Naagin 3 actress Anita Hassanandani posed in the bathtub. The actress slayed it in the similar sheer black dress as that of Karishma Tanna's! The actress looked stunning in tube neck black dress. The actress captioned the picture as, "Where's my Champagne 🥂🍾."

    Krystle D’souza

    Brahmarakshas actress Krytle D'souza was seen posing in an intricate peach-coloured embroidered bodysuit paired with a flowy pleated skirt. The gorgeous actress captioned the picture, "Current mood be like .... 💫."

    Monalisa

    Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Monalisa, who is currently seen in Nazar shared the sexy picture in which she was seen covered with foam surrounded with candles and rose petals and posing in the bathtub! The actress captioned the picture, "ATTITUDE Haan .... 🔥❤️💥 #lovebeingme #attitude #lookatme #looks #nazar #lastnightepisode."

    Karishma Sharma

    We had reported about Karishma Sharma's latest bathtub photoshoot. But did you know that she had a similar photoshoot before as well? The Hum actress looked sexy in one shoulder shimmery silver dress with cut-out details.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 1:37 [IST]
