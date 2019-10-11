Karni Sena To Protest Against Bigg Boss 13; Security Beefed Up Outside Salman Khan’s Residence

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 seems to be in big trouble. It has to be recalled that a few days ago, Karni Sena had demanded a ban on the show alleging Bigg Boss 13 is against Indian culture and suggested that it promotes love jihad. It is being said that Karni Sena is likely to protest outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai. According to a report in The Times of India, the Mumbai Police has beefed up security outside the actor's home in Bandra west.

For the uninitiated, many communities and even viewers haven't liked the concept of 'Bed Friends Forever' in Bigg Boss 13, wherein a girl and a boy have to share a bed. Bigg Boss 13 received backlash for the same and some groups and fans felt the show was promoting vulgarity. Netizens trended hashtags like 'BanBiggBoss13', 'BoycottBiggBoss13', 'JehadFelataBiggBoss' and 'UnsubscribeColorsTV' on Twitter.

A traders' organisation had approached the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister, Prakash Javadekar urging him to impose a ban on Bigg Boss 13 on the grounds of vulgarity. Also, Nand Kishor Gujjar, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Ghaziabad, had written a letter to the I&B Minister demanding that the show be taken off air. The I&B Ministry is apparently looking into the complaint.

Recently, ANI tweeted, "Sources: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is looking into the complaint against 'Big Boss - 13' reality show." - (sic)

Well, although the makers might not ban Bigg Boss 13, we are sure that they might incorporate a few changes in the show. Let's wait and watch!

