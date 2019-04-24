Kasam's Renee Battling Depression Post Break-Up; Says She Was Not Mentally Healthy & Harming Herself

Renee has Been Battling Depression, Which Lead To Facial Paralysis

"I have been battling depression since a year now. It also led to facial paralysis. The left side of my face was affected and I lost confidence. For an actor, her face is the tool of expression. I would cover my left profile with my hair and stopped attending events. I also started avoiding scenes where I had to shout. I was constantly doing rounds of hospitals and was even admitted several times."

The Actress Was Also Dealing With Hypertension Syndrome & PCOD

"The team of the show would call doctors, who would give me injections and I would be able to shoot only after that. I was also dealing with hypertension syndrome and PCOD. In fact, there have been times when I had to call a doctor at home in the middle of the night to attend to my health woes. My team was considerate enough to let me take it easy. I haven't recovered completely, as I still experience twitching on my face while talking."

‘I Experienced A Lot Of Pain Because Of My Relationship’

The actress finally decided to get a grip on herself. She said, "I come across as this fiery and feisty girl, who won't take anything lying low. But I experienced a lot of pain because of my relationship."

Lalit Blamed Her During The Fights

"Lalit and I have known each other since our Delhi days and both of us are pahadis. We were friends and started dating while working on 'Kasam'. His career did not shape up according to his expectations and I would always blame myself for it. He would also blame me during our fights."

He Never Visited Her When She Was Hospitalised

"I started having severe mood swings and would start crying without a reason during the shoot. He never visited me when I was hospitalised. In fact, he was so self-centered that he didn't even want to know what was happening in my life. I guess, he needed space and I had to take care of myself."

Renee’s Mother’s Advice Changed Her Life

She revealed that she opened up to her sister, who told her to address the issue. She added, "But what changed my life for the better was my mother's advice - she told me to not let anything harm me. That's when I decided to take charge of my life, and consulted a counselor. I also ended my relationship around three months ago, to retain my sanity."