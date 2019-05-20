Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki's Aansh Arora Physically Assaulted & Tortured By Police; Was The Actor Drunk?

Aansh Was Arrested When He Went To Apologise

Aansh added, "When I reached home I felt bad. I thought the staff lost money because of me. So I decided to visit them again, apologise, and pay them. But they handed me over me to the police." The actor revealed that he was arrested under Section 151 of CrPc (Arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offence). When his brother came to ask what happened, they allegedly arrested him too. (Image source: Twitter)

Aansh & His Brother Were Trashed Brutally

The actor said, "When my brother was brought back to the cell, he was unable to walk and was howling and screaming in pain. After that they dragged me from the cell to the same room and asked me to count till 40, and each time I reached 40, they hit me." They warned him that if he skipped a number they would make him restart and beat him again. He claimed that the cops the policemen continued to beat him mercilessly on his legs and feet with a bat. Apparently, they were produced in the evening court of S D M Ghaziabad and granted bail.

Was The Actor Drunk?

On the other hand, video was revealed by Spotboye, in which Aansh was seen getting violent and breaking things around, damaging the shop's property. A show's staff was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "I have joined only a couple of days back, but from what I hear from my colleagues is that they think that Mr Ansh Arora was drunk. We don't keep anybody waiting for a Hot Dog for more than 10-15 minutes." But, the staff also asked the person (staff) in the video will be able to answer about the incident.

Another Staff Says...

On the other hand, the person (staff) in the video told the entertainment portal, "I can't say if Mr Aansh was drunk but he went off the hook despite we cancelling his order and returning the payment. Actually, he looked quite upset ever since he entered."

The Actor Says The Store Is Lying & He Wasn't Drunk!

But, Aansh has something else to say! The actor said, "The store is lying. I was not drunk as I don't consume alcohol. And who is the Society Convenience Store to judge whether I was upset. I was abused by a store guy in a filthy manner. The next day, I went to pay them for their losses which I had inflicted them with. In turn, the cops which were waiting outside their shop arrested me, took me to the police station and tortured me badly. I was hit by a leather belt and lots more."