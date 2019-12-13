    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Kasautii Zindagi Kay's Sonyaa Ayodhya Gets Hitched To Harsh Samorre; Erica Fernandez & Others Attend

      Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress Sonyaa Ayodhya tied the knot with boyfriend Harshvardhan Samorre on Thursday, December 12, in Jaipur. The wedding ceremony was attended only by close family and friends. Kasautii's Erica Fernandez joined her co-star and friend for the Mehendi ceremony. The two looked drop dead gorgeous.

      Kasautii’s Sonyaa Gets Hitched To Boyfriend Harsh

      Bride Sonyaa Ayodhya took to her Instagram to share pictures from her Mehendi ceremony. While Sonyaa looked spectacular in a pastel blue and pink coloured lehenga and emerald jewellery, Erica too looked beautiful in a light green lehenga with a one shoulder blouse.

      Sonyaa captioned the pictures with Erica, "Casually discussin whos next..@iam_ejf" (sic).

      Casually discussin whos next..@iam_ejf

      The sangeet ceremony was held on the same day as the Mehendi. Other celebs who attended the wedding were Harsh Rajput and Shubhaavi Choksey.

      Sonyaa had been dating restaurateur Harsh for a year and a half, after having met on one of him on her set. The two got married in a grand wedding, all decked up in traditional Rajasthani outfits.

      In Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Sonyaa plays Prerna Sharma. She also features in the horror television series, 'Nazar'.

      Story first published: Friday, December 13, 2019, 23:04 [IST]
