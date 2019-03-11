Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Aalisha Panwar, Anita Hassanandani Or Krystle - Who Will Replace Hina Khan?

Aalisha, Anita & Krystle Considered For Komolika’s Role!

For Hina's role, there are reports that Ishq Mein Marjawan's Aalisha Panwar, Naagin 3 actress Anita Hassanandani and Belan Wali Bahu's Krystle D'souza are being considered.

Several Faces Approached For Hina’s Role!

Talking about Hina's replacement, a source was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "There are several faces which have been approached. Ishq Mein Marjawan fame Aalisha Panwar is one of them and she seems to be an appropriate choice out of the selected ones."

Will Aalisha Replace Hina Khan?

Aalisha Panwar is serving notice period in her project Ishq Mein Marjawan. Apparently, she felt her character (Tara) has lived its course and nothing more that she could offer to it. Aalisha has revealed to a leading daily that she wants to do a positive character. But since Komolika is a negative role, it has to be seen whether she would take up the show. On second thought, she might accept the role considering the popularity of the character!

Will Anita Or Krystle Replace Hina?

It is being said that Anita Hassanandani and Krystle D'Souza are also in the race to replace Hina to play the iconic character. Anita is currently seen on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin, both shows might end soon. Krystle was previously seen on Belan Wali Bahu. Both are good friends of Ekta and there is a possibility of anyone taking up the show!