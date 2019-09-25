English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Aamna Sharif Is Replacing Hina Khan As Komolika In Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

    By
    |

    You can only expect the unexpected from Ekta Kapoor! The producer had recently tweeted, hinting about introducing a new Komolika for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. And guess what? She has found the new Komolika and it is neither Gauahar Khan or Karishma Tanna; unexpectedly, it is Aamna Shariff, who was last seen in Bollywood film Ek Villain, in which she had played the role of Ritesh Deshmukh's wife.

    Ekta Had Hinted That The New Komolika Had Played A Lead Role On Her Show

    Ekta Had Hinted That The New Komolika Had Played A Lead Role On Her Show

    Yes, Aamna is the new Komolika. While talking to Spotboye, Ekta had revealed that she has selected a new Komolika and hinted that the actress is popular and had played a lead role in one of her shows.

    Aamna, Famously Known For Her Role Kashish

    Aamna, Famously Known For Her Role Kashish

    It has to be recalled that Aamna is popularly known for her role Kashish from Kahiin Toh Hoga (2003-2007). She was also seen on Ekta's 2013 show, Ek Thhi Naayika.

    Why Aamna Chose To Play Komolika

    Why Aamna Chose To Play Komolika

    Regarding her return to TV and selecting a negative role for her comeback, the actress told TOI, "The reason for the break was the need to reinvent my personal life. It would have been easy to stay in my comfort zone and come back with a love story, but that wouldn't have satiated me as an actor. It's always a different kind of rush to surprise your audience. So, when I was offered the role of Komolika, I instinctively knew that this is what will challenge me the most as an actor."

    About Hina’s Exit

    About Hina’s Exit

    Meanwhile, regarding Hina's exit, Ekta told Spotboye that the actress is busy with her life and is doing a couple of other things too, hence they couldn't adjust her dates. She added that it was an amicable decision.

    Ekta Wants To Collaborate With Hina

    Ekta Wants To Collaborate With Hina

    She further said, "Hina is a thorough professional. We will definitely collaborate with her on some other project - be it TV or digital or a film. She has been a revelation and this is not the end of our association."

    Well, although Hina played the role fantastically and will be missed, we are sure that Aamna will fit the role perfectly and keep viewers entertained. Do you agree with us? Hit the comment box to share your views.

    Most Read: Harshad Chopda & Shehzad Celebrate Rajesh Khattar's Birthday; Fans Remember Bepannaah's Hoodas

    More HINA KHAN News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue