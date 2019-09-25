Aamna Sharif Is Replacing Hina Khan As Komolika In Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Ekta Had Hinted That The New Komolika Had Played A Lead Role On Her Show

Yes, Aamna is the new Komolika. While talking to Spotboye, Ekta had revealed that she has selected a new Komolika and hinted that the actress is popular and had played a lead role in one of her shows.

Aamna, Famously Known For Her Role Kashish

It has to be recalled that Aamna is popularly known for her role Kashish from Kahiin Toh Hoga (2003-2007). She was also seen on Ekta's 2013 show, Ek Thhi Naayika.

Why Aamna Chose To Play Komolika

Regarding her return to TV and selecting a negative role for her comeback, the actress told TOI, "The reason for the break was the need to reinvent my personal life. It would have been easy to stay in my comfort zone and come back with a love story, but that wouldn't have satiated me as an actor. It's always a different kind of rush to surprise your audience. So, when I was offered the role of Komolika, I instinctively knew that this is what will challenge me the most as an actor."

About Hina’s Exit

Meanwhile, regarding Hina's exit, Ekta told Spotboye that the actress is busy with her life and is doing a couple of other things too, hence they couldn't adjust her dates. She added that it was an amicable decision.

Ekta Wants To Collaborate With Hina

She further said, "Hina is a thorough professional. We will definitely collaborate with her on some other project - be it TV or digital or a film. She has been a revelation and this is not the end of our association."