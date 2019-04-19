English
    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actor Parth Samthaan's Father Hospitalised; Actor Rushes To The Hospital!

    Parth Samthaan has been busy shooting for his show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The actor plays the role of Anurag Basu and his chemistry with Erica Fernandes aka Prerna is loved by the fans. As per Bollywoodlife's report, Parth had to rush to the hospital from the sets as he got to know about his father's deteriorating health. Apparently, Mr Laghate has been hospitalised due to old age.

    A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Parth rushed out of the set when he got to know about it and his father is admitted in a Mumbai hospital."
    Not much is known about Parth's father as the actor has always kept his family away from the media and limelight. Also, his family hails from Pune, which is also another reason to stay away from limelight.

    Recently, he gifted a home for his parents in Mumbai. Sharing a few pictures, the actor wrote, "Gift to my Parents --MY FIRST HOUSE IN MUMBAI?????? This feeling is beyonhappiness! ! Since the time one travels to a new city to aspire his/her dream .. you are always away from your home .. and while pursuing your dream you want to get your 'home sweet home' asap .. So with god's blessings ...finally m glad that I am able to achieve one of the goals from my wishlist ? #myownhouse #2801 #hariom Ganpati Bappa Maurya."

    We wish speedy recovery for Parth's father.

    Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2019, 9:28 [IST]
