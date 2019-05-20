KZK 2 BIG Twist: Erica Fernandes To Make A Comeback With Karan Singh Grover; Read Deets!

Is Erica Exiting The Show?

Recently, there were reports of Erica exiting the show. Regarding Erica's exit, a source revealed to TOI, "It's not true at all. Why would the makers do something like this at a time when Hina Khan (who plays the antagonist, Komolika) has just moved out of the show?"

What’s The Reason Behind The Rumours Of Erica’s Exit?

Wondering how this rumour started? Well, here's the answer! As we revealed earlier, there is going to be a big twist post Hina aka Komolika's exit. Apparently, Prerna will die!

Komolika To Push Prerna Off The Cliff!

According to Pinkvilla report, "Since Hina will be making an exit from the show, the makers wanted to spice up the drama a bit more by creating a hysteria around another possible exit. As per the track, Komolika will be pushing Prerna off the cliff during her last track which will lead to Prerna going missing."

Prerna To Make A Comeback With Mr Bajaj!

As per Tellychakkar's report, the Basu family will think Prerna is dead, but in fact, she will be alive. As the viewers are aware, Komolika is the owner of Basu's business. Hence, to save the Basu family from becoming bankrupt, Prerna will marry Mr Bajaj (as we predicted!)

Prerna To Marry Mr Bajaj!

Apparently, Mr Bajaj will ask her to marry him in return to save Basu publications and the mansion. Prerna will be making a dazzling comeback with Mr Bajaj. It is also being said that the team will be soon flying off to Switzerland to shoot Bajaj's entry.