Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’s Erica Fernandes Calls Hina Khan 'Show Off'; Check Out Hina's EPIC Reply!

Erica Calls Hina Show Off!

Hina is a fitness freak and has been sharing gym pictures. Recently, she shared a picture from the gym, while Erica called her 'show off'!

Hina’s Gym Post

Hina wrote, "That last painful rep. And the satisfaction on my face post that..Be the girl who decided to go for it💪 #GymSwagger #Goals #Cannes2019 #GettingTheir #NewChapter #ThankyouGod #Peace #FitGirl #GymFashion."

Erica Tease Hina Who Gives Her An Epic Reply!

To Hina's post, Erica commented, "Show off ! 😂" But, Hina's reply was epic! The actress wrote, "@iam_ejf show off, Flaunt, impress, set fashion goals, whatever suits you eri baby.. kissi💋." She even wrote, "@iam_ejf you know na what I want to call you right now 🤣🤣"

‘#Tease Is Common Between Friends!’

When one of the fans wrote, "@hina_khan_fan767 they are friends and they like teasing each other 👍," Hina replied, "@queenzy_bello it's ok.. it's so common between friends👩❤️👩 #Tease 😂😉."

Well, this cute banter between the both actresses proves that all is well between them!