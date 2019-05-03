Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’s Erica Fernandes Calls Hina Khan 'Show Off'; Check Out Hina's EPIC Reply!
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been in news eversince it was announced. The actors of the show, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Parth Samthaan, Pooja Banerjee and Shubhaavi Choksey have been grabbing headline for one or the other reason. Earlier, there were reports that Hina and Erica's bond on the sets of the show is not that good compared to other actors. But the actresses proved it wrong many a times. A few days ago they were also seen chilling together on their pool date. They were also seen having food together along with Shubhaavi. The actresses had shared pictures on their social media accounts as well.
Erica Calls Hina Show Off!
Hina is a fitness freak and has been sharing gym pictures. Recently, she shared a picture from the gym, while Erica called her 'show off'!
Hina’s Gym Post
Hina wrote, "That last painful rep. And the satisfaction on my face post that..Be the girl who decided to go for it💪 #GymSwagger #Goals #Cannes2019 #GettingTheir #NewChapter #ThankyouGod #Peace #FitGirl #GymFashion."
Erica Tease Hina Who Gives Her An Epic Reply!
To Hina's post, Erica commented, "Show off ! 😂" But, Hina's reply was epic! The actress wrote, "@iam_ejf show off, Flaunt, impress, set fashion goals, whatever suits you eri baby.. kissi💋." She even wrote, "@iam_ejf you know na what I want to call you right now 🤣🤣"
‘#Tease Is Common Between Friends!’
When one of the fans wrote, "@hina_khan_fan767 they are friends and they like teasing each other 👍," Hina replied, "@queenzy_bello it's ok.. it's so common between friends👩❤️👩 #Tease 😂😉."
Well, this cute banter between the both actresses proves that all is well between them!
Most Read: Neha Pendse's This Picture Confuses Fans; Is The Actress Engaged?