Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Excited About Mr Bajaj’s Entry? Here’s How He Will Separate Prerna-Anurag!

Fans’ Comments: Hassanamayra

"Okay now iam loving it.. Excited for karan's entry🙌... Erica with karan will be treat to watch👀 only thing iam not loving his grey hair.. It's not going with his look at all..."

Cutie_Me02

"There is no need to have grey hair as in old version🙄he is too hot.. Dont spoil his look by making him old.. Itni choti beti ka itna budhaa dad.. Not cool🙄🙁"

Krishnan, Ksg.arabicfan & Maria

Sarasa_krishnan: Excited for Bajaj entry Its going to spice things up But hopefully #AnuPre will be the end game❤️

Ksg.arabicfan: Now I'll start watching this series just for KSG 😍🙈

Maria._.mathew: Never been a fan of this show or KSG.. But loved the promo. 👍👍What an entry for Mr. Bajaj..

I_am_nailah

"Bring it on... Waiting to see their first interaction.. #ejf and #ksg will set screen on 🔥 with their tashan... Welcome RB and welcoming all KSGians to our Kzk family.. On behalf of all #Ejfians 😍😍😍"

Ejf_heartbeat

"Wow Superman / superhero Wali entry of #MrBajaj 😍 loved the promo specially the way B logo was revealed 😍❤ btw @ektaravikapoor the trio @iam_ejf @the_parthsamthaan @iamksgofficial new montage is 🔥🔥"

Sushpandey

"OMG!! He is goona Rock man, he is the best n he prove this everytime when he come on our screens, he is gonna rule. welcome back our KSG our Asad on screens again, I became his die hard fan after watching Qubool hai."

KZK 2 Spoiler: Mr Bajaj’s Girl Fond Of Prerna

The viewers are aware that a girl is fond of Prerna. Apparently, that kid will be Mr Bajaj's daughter. Also, by now viewers must be aware that Mr Bajaj will marry Prerna but wondering how! It is being said that Mr Bajaj will get to know that his daughter is fond of Prerna.

Here’s How Mr Bajaj Will Separate AnuPre!

Mr Bajaj will create such a situation that Prerna will agree to marry Mr Bajaj, as he loves his daughter a lot and wants her to get what she loves. The makers will air the maha-episode (1 hour) on June 17.