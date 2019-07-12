Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Fans SLAM Makers As Prerna Marries Mr Bajaj Leaving Anurag Shattered!

Kasautii Zindagi Kay Is Trending

A few fans have been bashing Prerna for marrying Mr Bajaj and are wistfully wanting Anurag to make a comeback as a stronger person, while some of them have been justifying Prerna's sacrifice. Well, we can say that this wedding sequence has got the show trending on social media as fans express their opinions! Check out the comments!

Fans’ Comments: Prasan

"Not Naveen....Not komolika....Not bajaj....There are three main categories of villains in KZK!!👉Producer 👉 CVs / Director / Script Writer👉 Basu Mansion & Sharma Nivas If first two had some positive vibes, everything would have changed!!!😥😓😬#KasautiiZindagiiKay." - (sic)

@nida_parica

"@ektaravikapoor @muzzudesai @BTL_Balaji your writers are the worst !!! Hire us we could do probably do a better job justify the characters their actions and the plots !!! Your writers live in the 19th and 20th century !!!#noanuprenokzk #KasautiiZindagiiKay." - (sic)

⎊ AB THE BOSS

"You will love #ParthSamthaan after tonight's episode if you're a not his fan already. Brilliant performance. Probably his best performance as #AnuragBasu so far. Giving his absolute best in this shitty storyline.#KasautiiZindagiiKay." - (sic)

@AmnaKaSamnaa & Preeta Arora

@AmnaKaSamnaa: @StarPlus should seriously rethink about their tagline! Iss your soch actually 'nayi'? 🤔 #KasautiiZindagiiKay. - (sic)

Preeta arora: @ektaravikapoor if #kasautiizindagiikay is trending it is all because of @LaghateParth😍and fans expressing their hatred for bajaj prerna marriage 🤬😡 - (sic)

Neolin

"We've all loved Prerna 2.0 and it was a great message too! Now looking forward to Anurag 2.0 cos even us males can feel broken and looking forward to seeing Anurag show us how it's done to pick ourselves up! #KasautiiZindagiiKay Sure @LaghateParth is going to kill it!! #AnuPre." - (sic)