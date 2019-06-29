Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: FIRST LOOK Of Mr Bajaj & Prerna Goes Viral!

Karan Singh Grover & Erica Fernandes start shooting of Kasauti Zindagi Kay in Switzerland| FilmiBeat

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers engaged to the show. The show is one of the top shows on the TRP chart. Post Hina Khan's exit, Karan Singh Grover entered the show. The viewers are loving his look and are eagerly waiting for the upcoming episodes. As we reported, the cast - Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee, Sahil Anand and Karan Singh Grover are in Switzerland to shoot for the upcoming sequence.

The below picture of Erica and KSG (Prerna and Mr Bajaj) are doing the rounds on social media. Prerna is seen in yellow-white sari, while Mr Bajaj is seen in his usual suit and with a matching (with Prerna's attire) tie.

Anurag would be business conference in Switzerland. He would take Prerna too, to Switzerland for their honeymoon, and it would apparently be a surprise for her. But, to Anurag and Prerna's surprised, Mr Bajaj too, would be travelling to Switzerland. He would get Anurag arrested for destroying his factory.

Apparently, Mr Bajaj will make sure that Anurag will be left with no options. He will take advantage of this situation and make a deal with Prerna. He would ask her to marry him to free Anurag.

Prerna is dilemma, as she loves Anurag but there are tensions between their families. Prerna and Anurag's moms - Mohini and Veena do not want them to get married. Mohini asks Prerna not to marry Anurag, while Veena too, asks her to call off the wedding.

So, so keeping all these in mind, Prerna might get married to Mr Bajaj for everyone's happiness.

What do you think about Prerna and Mr Bajaj's jodi? Hit the comment box to share your views.

