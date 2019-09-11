English
    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Gauahar Or Karishma To Replace Hina; Here's How Komolika Might Re-enter!

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been hitting the headlines these days, especially, regarding Hina Khan's replacement. Reports suggest that Hina, who played Komolika, won't return to the show and the makers have decided to replace her. Many popular actresses have been approached to play Komolika.

    Recently, there were reports that Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actress Jasmin Bhasin might replace Hina. But Jasmin refuted the reports. Now, there are reports that Karishma Tanna and Gauahar Khan are in contention to replace Hina.

    Gauahar Khan Auditions

    Gauahar Khan Auditions

    According to a Spotboye report, Karishma and Gauahar have auditioned for the show. It seems that Gauahar was spotted at the studio.

    Karishma Tanna Gives Look Test

    Karishma Tanna Gives Look Test

    It has to be recalled that Karishma will be seen in Color's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. She was in Bulgaria shooting for the show and recently, returned to Mumbai. It seems that she too gave a look test a couple of days ago.

    Kasautii Latest Update: Prerna Against Mr Bajaj

    Kasautii Latest Update: Prerna Against Mr Bajaj

    Coming back to the show, if you are wondering how will Komolika make a comeback, here is the answer! As the viewers are aware, Anurag meets with an accident as his car hit Mr Bajaj's car. After knowing this, Prerna and the entire family go against Mr Bajaj and that's when Komolika comes to Mr Bajaj's rescue.

    Kasautii Spoiler: Komolika To Help Mr Bajaj Separate Anurag & Prerna!

    Kasautii Spoiler: Komolika To Help Mr Bajaj Separate Anurag & Prerna!

    According to a Tellychakkar's report, Mr Bajaj is hurt as he has fallen in love with Prerna, who has misunderstood him. Komolika re-enters to create havoc in Prerna and Anurag's lives. She will be helping Mr Bajaj in his game against Anurag, to get Prerna back.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 10:46 [IST]
