Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Gauahar Or Karishma To Replace Hina; Here's How Komolika Might Re-enter!

Gauahar Khan Auditions

According to a Spotboye report, Karishma and Gauahar have auditioned for the show. It seems that Gauahar was spotted at the studio.

Karishma Tanna Gives Look Test

It has to be recalled that Karishma will be seen in Color's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. She was in Bulgaria shooting for the show and recently, returned to Mumbai. It seems that she too gave a look test a couple of days ago.

Kasautii Latest Update: Prerna Against Mr Bajaj

Coming back to the show, if you are wondering how will Komolika make a comeback, here is the answer! As the viewers are aware, Anurag meets with an accident as his car hit Mr Bajaj's car. After knowing this, Prerna and the entire family go against Mr Bajaj and that's when Komolika comes to Mr Bajaj's rescue.

Kasautii Spoiler: Komolika To Help Mr Bajaj Separate Anurag & Prerna!

According to a Tellychakkar's report, Mr Bajaj is hurt as he has fallen in love with Prerna, who has misunderstood him. Komolika re-enters to create havoc in Prerna and Anurag's lives. She will be helping Mr Bajaj in his game against Anurag, to get Prerna back.