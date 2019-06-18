English
    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Karan Singh Grover Nails It As Mr Bajaj, But These Memes Will Make You LOL!

    By
    |

    The much-awaited episode on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 was aired yesterday (June 17). Karan Singh Grover entered the show as Mr Bajaj. In the previous episode, Mr Bajaj was introduced as a ruthless businessman. He would find the weaknesses of his competitor and charge them accordingly. He had acquired a few companies in the same way and now he is behind Basu Publication. Anurag is worried about the same, while Prerna tries to console him.

    In the precap, Mr Bajaj is seen with a gun and is also seen threatening Anurag, who tells Mr Basu that he will have to pass through him to get Basu Publications. But, Mr Bajaj tells Anurag that he has nothing worth except his business, and then Prerna is shown in the background.

    Fans Impressed With Karan Singh Grover

    Although a few fans didn't like his white hair look, many of them loved his salt and pepper look. They found him handsome, dashing and charming! We must say that KSG perfectly fits the role of Mr Bajaj and also fills the void of Hina Khan!

    Fans Comments: @LoveKaranSinghG

    "Superb performance by #KaranSinghGrover 👏👏very nice choice for #Mrbajaj. We want more scenes of KSG. @Iamksgofficial @StarPlus @ektaravikapoor @BTL_Balaji @altbalaji."

    @DreamerRose3

    "The man whose every movement every look becomes an icon. Ksg's eyes has given to this character #mrbajaj a new direction those old days are coming back! 🖤He is warm-hearted as well as hard hearted extreme true lover what Mr. Bajaj aka ksg doesn't have!!! :D"

    Stuti_ksg

    "Mr. Bajaj @Iamksgofficial looking soooo handsome, dashing and classy in #KasautiiZindagiiKay today's episode!! 😍❤️❤️❤️🤘🔱 #KaranSinghGrover ❤️ #MrBajaj😍 #HumaraBajaj 😊 #KZK Episode- 2."

    Archana Jha

    "Here is Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj. Impressive entry and performance. Would love to see more of him. #KaranSinghGrover #MrBajaj #KasautiiZiindagiiKay @Iamksgofficial U have nailed it. Perfect choice @ektaravikapoor Like the way u did for Anurag, Prerna and Komo."

    Hillarious Memes: Bipasha Warns KSG

    This meme is hilarious and has got popular as Karan Singh Grover's wife Bipasha Basu has warned him. Sharing the meme, Bips wrote, "Hmmmm Bachke Rehna Re Bajaj Bachke rehna re... Bachke Rehna Re Bajaj Tujh pe Nazar hain... #humarabajaj." She even shared a video, which was Mr Bajaj's introduction promo, with ‘Hamara Bajaj' playing in the background!

    Mr Bajaj Entry Meme

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay fan page shared this meme and captioned, "Today's episode was shit🙄 wasted 43 minutes of my life😑😂😂 i should have used it on memes😉😁😂😂😂😂... "

    Shahid & KSG

    Fans even compared Shahid Kapoor aka Kabir Singh to Karan Singh Grover aka Mr Bajaj and wrote hope vs reality i.e., what guys think girls like and what girls actually like in a guy!

    Mr Bajaj & Hamara Bajaj

    Fans compared Mr Bajaj to a scooter (Bajaj) and revealed they are toughest in business and automobile industries, respectively!

    Salman & KSG

    They even compared Salman Khan's old look from Bharat to Karan Singh Grover's salt and pepper look from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

