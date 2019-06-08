English
    KZK 2: Mr Bajaj Aka Karan Singh Grover FIRST Look Revealed; Here's What Bips Has to Say!

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been creating a lot of buzz. Previously, the show hit the headlines for Komolika's entry and now it is Mr Bajaj's entry. Many popular actors were approached to play the role of Mr Bajaj which was played by Ronit Roy in the season one. Finally, Karan Singh Grover was lucky enough to bag the role! The actor recently shot for the promo in Mumbai and the first look of the actor has been revealed!

    It is being said that the promo will be revealed soon and the cast will be flying to Switzerland. Karan Singh Grover's first look seems impressive. As to when the promo will be revealed the actor told Bollywoodlife, "It will be out soon. I think in a day or two." The actor also revealed that the promo is great as it has been shot really well.

    KZK 2: Mr Bajaj Aka Karan Singh Grover FIRST Look Revealed; Here’s What Bips Has to Say!

    The actor looks hot in salt and pepper look. When asked what was his wife Bipasha Basu's reaction, he told Spotboye, "She doesn't compliment easily but seeing me in Mr. Bajaj attire, she said 'I am looking hot'. What else you need?"

    KZK 2: Mr Bajaj Aka Karan Singh Grover FIRST Look Revealed; Here’s What Bips Has to Say!

    Regarding Karan's entry, a source told Pinkvilla as saying, "Karan's entry is said to be very daredevil and macho where he jumps off the terrace (whether it is to save someone or just a sport is not known as yet)."

    "The channel has planned to make an official announcement either Saturday or latest by Sunday. Though Karan begins shooting for the show a little later than next week, wherein the team will be flying to Switzerland. Before that, the makers are hoping for the promo to create a stir given that it marks Karan's return to Television after a hiatus."

    Story first published: Saturday, June 8, 2019, 23:13 [IST]
