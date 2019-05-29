Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Mystery Of Who Will Play Mr Bajaj Continues; Now Harshad Chopda Approached!

Creatives Not Convinced Of Karan Singh Grover Playing Mr Bajaj!

But recently, it was said that the creatives were not convinced after seeing a few rushes of Karan Singh Grover's new shows. They felt that he would not be able to do justice to the role of Mr Bajaj and also felt that he might look too old opposite Erica Fernandes!

Mystery Of Who Will Play Mr Bajaj Continues!

On the other hand, a few reports also suggested that Karan was in a dual mind. He had not even signed the contract. And the delay from his side might have made the makers to look out for other options!

Harshad Chopda To Play Mr Bajaj?

As per Tellychakkar's report, Bepannaah actor Harshad Chopda has been approached to play Mr Bajaj. It has to be recalled that the actor was in our list of whom we want to see as Mr Bajaj!

A Source Reveals…

A source revealed to the entertainment portal, "Karan will most probably be a part of the show, but discussions are on for the same. Karan may also have date issues, which leaves the production house in a dilemma. Hence, the makers have also approached Harshad Chopda for the role."

Harshad Is Currently In Thailand!

Harshad is currently in Thailand along with Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga actor Siddharth Nigam. Fans have been sharing pictures of Harshad's interview and him signing autographs on social media. (Image Source: Twitter)