Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Namik Paul To Play A Banker; Erica Fernandes Shares A Funny Picture!

Namik Paul To Play A Banker

Regarding his role, Namik told Spotboye, "I can't disclose much about my character as it's too early. But yes, I have started shooting and my character's name is Viraj who is a banker. Whether the character is positive or negative, you will come to know in the show. One thing which I can tell you right now is that it will be a very interesting character."

Namik Will Be Seen Doing A Cameo!

It has to be recalled that earlier too, there were reports that Namik would be entering Kasautii, but he bagged supernatural series, Kawach - Maha Shivaratri. Later, reports of him entering Kasautii vanished. But now, the actor will be seen doing a cameo in the show. It is also being said that if his character manages to connect well with the audience, then the makers might bring him permanently in the show.

The Actor Is Excited To Be A Part Of The Show

As to why Namik didn't reveal about his entry on the show, he said, "I decided not to talk about it until I start shooting for it due to superstitious reasons. I am extremely excited to be a part of it as its one of the most talked about shows on TV currently."

Namik Is Erica’s Christmas Tree

Namik has already started shooting for the show. His co-star Erica Fernandes shared a funny picture snapped with Namik and captioned it, "A lil late in decorating the Christmas tree 😂 @namikpaul." - (sic). In the picture, Erica is seen standing on a chair and putting a star on Namik, who is posing as Christmas tree. Namik shared the same picture and wrote, "Channelling my inner Christmas Tree with @iam_ejf 😂🥳" - (sic)