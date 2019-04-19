English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Siddharth Shivpuri To Enter; New Character To Help Prerna To Destroy Anurag

    By
    |

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been hitting the headlines for one or the other reason! The show has been one of the top shows on the TRP chart. Recently, there were reports that Namik Paul has been finalised to play the part of Vikrant on the show. But there was change of plan and Namik was finalised for Kavach 2. Then it was said that Varun Toorkey, who was considered for Kavach 2 was finalised for the show. But looks like the deal didn't work out between the actor and the production house.

    Siddharth Shivpuri To Be Seen Opposite Erica!

    As per TOI report, the makers have zeroed in on Siddharth Shivpuri, who was seen on Naagin and Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya for the role of Vikrant. A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "We were in talks with Varun, but the deal failed to materialise over the budget. We have now signed on Siddharth for the role of Vikrant."

    Siddharth To Play Vikrant

    Siddharth confirmed the report. He said, "Yes, I am playing Vikrant on the show and will commence the shoot very soon. I am really excited about this character, as it's layered."

    Vikrant’s Character Is Layered

    The actor further added, "He has a past with Prerna (Erica) and had helped her in some way. This guy is full of attitude and seems positive. However, his real motive will be revealed at a later stage."

    The Actor Didn’t Know Varun & Namik Were Approached!

    When asked as to how he bagged the coveted role for which two actors were considered before him, he said, "Well, I am not aware of this. I don't know who all were approached for the part."

    Kasautii New Promo: Vikrant To Help Prerna Destroy Anurag?

    Meanwhile, the makers recently revealed the promo, in which Prerna is seen in the jail, while a man comes and probably signs bail papers! Star Plus shared the video and captioned it, "Who is this person who is joining hands with Prerna to destroy Anurag?" - (sic)

    View this post on Instagram

    Who is this person who is joining hands with Prerna to destroy Anurag? Find out only on #KasautiiZindagiiKay Mon-Fri at 8pm only on StarPlus and HotStar: https://bit.ly/KZKHotstar @the_parthsamthaan @iam_ejf

    A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus) on Apr 17, 2019 at 8:33am PDT

    Most Read: Not A Fan Of Game Of Thrones? Here Are 6 Thriller Shows To Binge For This Long Weekend!

    Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2019, 23:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 19, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue