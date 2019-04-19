Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Siddharth Shivpuri To Enter; New Character To Help Prerna To Destroy Anurag

Siddharth Shivpuri To Be Seen Opposite Erica!

As per TOI report, the makers have zeroed in on Siddharth Shivpuri, who was seen on Naagin and Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya for the role of Vikrant. A source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "We were in talks with Varun, but the deal failed to materialise over the budget. We have now signed on Siddharth for the role of Vikrant."

Siddharth To Play Vikrant

Siddharth confirmed the report. He said, "Yes, I am playing Vikrant on the show and will commence the shoot very soon. I am really excited about this character, as it's layered."

Vikrant’s Character Is Layered

The actor further added, "He has a past with Prerna (Erica) and had helped her in some way. This guy is full of attitude and seems positive. However, his real motive will be revealed at a later stage."

The Actor Didn’t Know Varun & Namik Were Approached!

When asked as to how he bagged the coveted role for which two actors were considered before him, he said, "Well, I am not aware of this. I don't know who all were approached for the part."

Kasautii New Promo: Vikrant To Help Prerna Destroy Anurag?

Meanwhile, the makers recently revealed the promo, in which Prerna is seen in the jail, while a man comes and probably signs bail papers! Star Plus shared the video and captioned it, "Who is this person who is joining hands with Prerna to destroy Anurag?" - (sic)