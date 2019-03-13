Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Parth Didn't Invite Hina For His B'day Party; Erica-Hina Share Cold Vibes?

Parth Didn’t Invite Hina For His Birthday!

A source was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "Hina was actually not on the invitee list. Invitations and acceptance is based on the bond two people share. Parth is close to Erica, and that's why she was there."

Hina & Erica Share Cold Vibes On The Sets!

And now, there are reports that Hina and Erica share cold vibe on sets! This is speculated to be one of the reasons for Parth not inviting Hina for his birthday party.

Have Hina & Erica Taken Their Roles Too Seriously?

A source told the entertainment portal, "Hina and Erica are not just unfriendly on the show, but off-screen as well." When asked if they have taken their characters a bit too seriously, the source said, "Well that we don't know, but you can say that it's a case of two people not liking each other but not for any particular reason. It happens in life that way, doesn't it?"

Is Work Affected Because Of Hina & Erica’s Cold Vibes?

When asked if the work is affected because of their cold vibes, the source said, "Not at all. Both, Erica and Hina, are hardcore professionals. They are very passionate about their work. Their sense of ownership for the show is very high and they will never allow anything to come in their way when delivering output on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is concerned."

Parth Was In A Fix!

Coming back to Parth not inviting Hina for his birthday party, it is said, "Maybe he was in a fix and had to make a choice. He is closer to Erica than he's to Hina. Erica has been in his company from Day 1, while Hina came much later."

Erica Refutes Rumours!

When Pinkvilla contacted Erica regarding the rumours that said ‘all is not well between her and Hina', the actress laughed off the rumours. She said, "Not true at all."