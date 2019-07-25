Have Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Parth Samthaan & Erica Fernandes Parted Ways?

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes play the roles of Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma on Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2. The couple became instant hit among the viewers, they were even nicknamed by fans as AnuPre. There were reports that not just on-screen, but also off-screen they are more than friends. It was said that the duo arrived together on sets, ate together and was holed up in their make-up rooms together during breaks. Apparently, the two were often spotted sleeping on each other's shoulder when drowsy or exhausted.

Erica also celebrated her birthday with Parth in Mussoorie. But Erica clarified that there is no truth to it. However, the two continued to be seen together. In fact recently, Erica had even shared an adorable picture snapped with Parth from their Switzerland shoot and captioned it as 'Ek ladka, ek ladhki'. But, now rumours suggest that both have parted ways.

As per IWMBuzz report, "Parth and Erica are no longer a couple. They both split a few weeks back."

Meanwhile, Parth is having a blast in Tomorrowland enjoying his vacation, Erica recently shot for an episode on Khatra Khatra Khatra along with Priyank Sharma. Erica's ex co-actor Hina even called them 'amol ratan'.

