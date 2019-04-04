Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Parth Samthaan & Pooja Banerjee Share Lip-lock In KKHH 2; Fans Disapprove!

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the popular shows on television. The show features Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu, Erica Fernandes as Prerna, Hina Khan as Komolika, Shubhaavi Choksey as Anurag's mom Mohini and Pooja Banerjee as Anurag's sister Nivedita. Fans love Parth and Erica's (Prerna and Anurag) chemistry on the show. But recently, fans were irked with Parth and Pooja's lip-lock scene! The scene isn't on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, but on a web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2.

Fans didn't like the scene as in Kasautii the duo played siblings, while in KKHH 2 they play lovers! Parth plays the role of Faizal on the show, while Pooja plays Bani (Gurdeep and Ronit's daughter on the show).

Fans Condemn The Makers For Introducing Parth & Pooja’s Lip-lock Scene As soon as the promo of the show hit the social media, fans condemned the makers (even the actors) for introducing a kissing scene in the web show, between actors who plays siblings in Ekta's another family drama. Check out a few comments! Fans’ Comments User5w: Ekta did very dumb thing to put two people in bhai behen role in one show and lovers in another chiii. Anupre_fanclub: What 😱😂 seriously I'm shocked 😨😨😁😂 Sharika, Anuarora & Baarohi Sharikakhanam: I m not liking it. Anuarora110: Ye bhai bhen ko kya ho gya 😂😂. Baaarohi: It feels disgusting... Though they are acting.. I know.. But can't help it 😡 Varsha & Prerona Varshasrinivasan: Omg wtf did I just see this😱😱😱 Its_prerona: Wtf... dude... wht did I just saw😵😵😵😵

