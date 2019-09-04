Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Pooja Banerjee & Husband Sandeep To Enter Nach Baliye 9 As Wild Card Jodi

Recently, the controversial ex-couple Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh was eliminated from the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. Well, from now on, the competition will not only get intense but interesting too as the show will welcome wild card entries! Earlier, the reports suggested that there will be four wild card entries - two will be ex-couples who were eliminated, and two others will be new couples.

Among the ex-couples, it was said that Madhurima and Vishal might re-enter the show. It was also said that there is possibility of Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva to re-enter. And among the new couple, Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani might enter the show. As per the latest report, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Pooja Banerjee and husband Sandeep Sejwal have been approached for the show.

Apparently, Pooja and Sandeep are keen on participating and have even begun rehearsing for the show.

Also, this weekend, there will be no elimination as Faisal Khan has backed out of the show due to his injury. The actor has been advised rest by the doctors. According to Spotboye report, Faisal's girlfriend Muskaan was in tears as she recreated all their six performances on-stage sans Faisal.

Post her solo act, Raveena praised Muskaan and expressed her disappointment about Faisal's injury and exit. She told Muskaan that the concept of the show itself is to dance with 'baliye', so unfortunately, they won't be able to continue with the jodi. She also added that only if he recovers soon or decides to return in the next season, they will continue with the jodi. This made Muskaan teary-eyed.

Most Read: Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Shivashish Mishra's Father No More; Roshmi, Sree & Others Offer Condolences