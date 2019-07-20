English
    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Prerna Tries To Commit Suicide;Nivi Lashes Out At Her For Betraying Anurag!

    By
    |

    The makers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 are keeping the viewers hooked with the latest special episodes that have been shot in Zurich, Switzerland! As the viewers are aware, Prerna marries Mr Bajaj to save Anurag. But, no one understands her. Everyone, even Prerna's mother, is seen lashing out at her and cursing her for betraying Anurag. In the previous episode, Prerna and Mr Bajaj reach Switzerland. Prerna gets addressed as Mrs Bajaj and realises that she has gone too far from Anurag! Anupam and Nivedita too reach Zurich.

    Nivedita Lashes Out At Prerna

    Nivedita tries to find out why Prerna deceived her brother and enquires about Mr Bajaj and Prerna with the hotel receptionist. She manages to find Prerna and lashes out at her on meeting her!

    Prerna Tries To Commit Suicide

    In the upcoming episode, Prerna feels suffocated to stay with Mr Bajaj and is extremely upset as Nivedita lashed out at her for betraying Anurag. Also, she is unable to live without the love of her life, Anurag.

    Mr Bajaj Saves Prerna

    Apparently, she tries to commit suicide. She decides to end her life by climbing the terrace, but Mr Bajaj saves her. Mr Bajaj is upset that she preferred to commit suicide than being in a relationship with him.

    Mr Bajaj Promises Prerna

    He promises Prerna that he would never touch her inappropriately and also tells her that he would never force this relationship on her, but just wants her to stay with him.

    Parth Samthaan & Erica Fernandes’s Adorable Picture

    While the Zurich special episode is keeping the viewers glued to the show, the lead actors of the show have been sharing pictures from their Switzerland trip. Recently, Erica Fernandes shared a picture snapped with Parth Samthaan and captioned it, "Ek ladka ek ladki #goodmorning #inlovewithswitzerland #travel #travelblogger #travelling #travelgram #bloggergirl #ericafernandes #ejf." (-sic) Aren't they cute together?

    Do you miss AnuPre on the show? Hit the comment box to share your views.

