Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Promo Model-actor Abhimanyu Chaudhary Arrested!

Abhimanyu Chaudhary, who is a model and was seen in the promo of Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and is currently seen playing a negative role in Manmohini, has got into major trouble. According to ANI report, the actor along with his friend was arrested for allegedly thrashing and attacking a salon employee with a knife! It is being said that the duo went to the salon after the actor's friend accused the salon employee of touching her inappropriately.

The senior police inspector of Mumbai Police, Shailesh Pasalwad told ANI, "We have arrested Abhimanyu and his friend and have registered a case against the duo and their woman friend who had called them to the salon."

As per the report, the actor's friends called him and revealed that one of the employees of the salon allegedly touched her inappropriately while massaging her head. The actor and his friend reached the salon in Lokhandwala and started beating the employee. They also attacked him with a knife.

As per Times Now report, the actor and his friend have been arrested under sections 354, 324 and 326 of the Indian Penal Code. Apparently, Abhimanyu's friend has also filed a complaint against the employee after four days. But the police couldn't arrest him as he is admitted to the hospital. They have booked him under section 354 of IPC.

(With ANI Inputs)

