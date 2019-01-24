English
    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Set Catches Fire; Parth Samthaan SAVES His Co-actress Ariah Agrawal!

    Ariah Agrawal was shooting for a scene when the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 sets caught fire! Ariah recently entered the show and plays the role of Mishka, Anurag's fiancé on the show. According to TOI report, the actress had to shoot for a scene in which she had to run after Parth Samthaan (who plays the role of Anurag Basu on the show). Mishka sees a photograph of Prerna (Erica Fernandes) and tears it.

    How Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Sets Caught Fire?

    The scene required Mishka to burnt he photo and throw it out of the window. While doing so, somehow, the burnt paper fell on the curtain and the whole set caught fire! When everyone realised they started running out of the sets.

    Parth Samthaan Saved Ariah In Nick Of Time!

    It is then the reel hero, Parth became the real hero and saved Ariah (Mishka) in nick of time! The two ran out of the set. Post incident, the actress couldn't stop thanking God and her co-actor, Parth Samthaan for saving her.

    Ariah Says…

    Ariah was quoted by TOI as saying, "I never thought that the burnt piece of paper will catch fire like this. In the scene I am looking for Anurag who goes after Prerna and I reach his room to find a photograph of Prerna. I get very upset and burn her picture and throw it out of the window. But, unfortunately the curtain caught fire and in no time the Basu mansion was on fire."

    Fire Incidents On Other Shows’ Sets

    This is not the first time that a set caught fire. If you recalled Beyhadh sets caught fire, while Kushal Tandon and Jennifer Winget were shooting for a wedding scene. When the set caught fire, Kushal saved Jennifer. Recently, the sets of the upcoming show Jhansi Ki Rani too caught fire.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 24, 2019, 19:14 [IST]
