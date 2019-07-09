Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: SPOILER ALERT! Mr Bajaj Plays Double Game; Prerna Gets Shock Of Her Life!

Anurag & Mr Bajaj All Set To Marry Prerna!

Anurag invites Mr Bajaj to the wedding, while the latter says that he would definitely attend if the wedding takes place. He also tells Anurag that he too, is getting married.

Prerna Marries Mr Bajaj!

In the latest promo, Prerna goes to visit Mr Bajaj the next day. Mr Bajaj informs her that all preparations for their wedding are done, giving her a hint to be ready as well! Prerna gets married to Mr Bajaj, which shatters Anurag.

Mohini Calls Prerna A Gold Digger

As per the latest spoiler, Mohini shames Prerna for marrying Mr Bajaj. She calls Prerna a gold digger and instigates Anurag against Prerna.

Mr Bajaj Ditches Prerna!

While Prerna keeps her promise and betrays Anurag, she will get the shock of her life as Mr Bajaj breaks his promise. Mr Bajaj plays a double game and is back to destroy Anurag. Prerna is shattered and reminds Mr Bajaj of his promise.

Mr Bajaj Plays Double Game

But, Mr Bajaj laughs at her for trusting a businessman. Well, everybody knows Mr Bajaj can do anything for his business. It will be interesting to see what will be Prerna's next step to save Anurag!