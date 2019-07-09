English
    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: SPOILER ALERT! Mr Bajaj Plays Double Game; Prerna Gets Shock Of Her Life!

    By
    |

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers glued to the show. In the previous episode, we saw Anurag prepone his wedding with Prerna as he wants to be with her as soon as possible. On the other hand, Mr Bajaj is also getting ready to be married to Prerna. Prerna is unable to explain to Anurag about her dilemma, but cries and hugs her. Nivedita is confused seeing Prerna cry, but later assumes it to be tears of joy. She thanks Prerna for bringing back all their happiness.

    Anurag & Mr Bajaj All Set To Marry Prerna!

    Anurag invites Mr Bajaj to the wedding, while the latter says that he would definitely attend if the wedding takes place. He also tells Anurag that he too, is getting married.

    Prerna Marries Mr Bajaj!

    In the latest promo, Prerna goes to visit Mr Bajaj the next day. Mr Bajaj informs her that all preparations for their wedding are done, giving her a hint to be ready as well! Prerna gets married to Mr Bajaj, which shatters Anurag.

    Mohini Calls Prerna A Gold Digger

    As per the latest spoiler, Mohini shames Prerna for marrying Mr Bajaj. She calls Prerna a gold digger and instigates Anurag against Prerna.

    Mr Bajaj Ditches Prerna!

    While Prerna keeps her promise and betrays Anurag, she will get the shock of her life as Mr Bajaj breaks his promise. Mr Bajaj plays a double game and is back to destroy Anurag. Prerna is shattered and reminds Mr Bajaj of his promise.

    Mr Bajaj Plays Double Game

    But, Mr Bajaj laughs at her for trusting a businessman. Well, everybody knows Mr Bajaj can do anything for his business. It will be interesting to see what will be Prerna's next step to save Anurag!

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 18:25 [IST]
