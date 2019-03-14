Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Honeymoon Drama! Anurag & Komolika Land In Jail; Is Prerna The Reason!

Prerna Challenges Komolika

Komolika is extremely happy and teases Prerna about the same. It is then Prerna challenges Komolika that her first night will be normal! Anurag is unaware of Prerna and Komolika's challenge.

Anurag & Komolika Face Problem As They Head Out For Honeymoon

According to the latest spoiler, as Anurag and Komolika head out for their honeymoon, they face problems. Their car breaks down in the middle of nowhere!

Anurag & Komolika Get Arrested

Anurag and Komolika somehow finds a roadside hotel and decide to take shelter for the night. Unfortunately, there too they face problem as police raid the hotel!

Is Prerna Behind Anurag & Komolika’s Arrest?

We are sure that Komolika and Anurag try to make the police understand that they are married, but the police wouldn't listen. To their shock, the police arrest the couple! Although Prerna might be behind the car's repair, the police raiding the hotel might be co-incidental!