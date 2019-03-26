Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 SPOILER: Komolika Gets Prerna Arrested; Will Anurag Rescue Prerna?

Prerna & Anurag Gets Closer

On the other hand, Komolika and Anurag's family - Mohini and Nivedita are upset with Prerna's entry. With each passing day, Anurag and Prerna are coming closer, which Komolika is not at all okay with!

Holi At The Basu Mansion

The Basu family has organised a grand Holi bash. In the previous episode, we saw Prerna applying colour on Anurag. But the colour gets into Anurag's eyes and they go to washroom to wash it off! Somehow they manage to hide from Mohini, but Komolika enters the room. It has to be seen how they escape from her!

KZK Spoiler: Komolika Gets Prerna Arrested!

Meanwhile, as per the latest spoiler, Komolika is irked with Prerna and wants to separate Anurag and Prerna. Hence, she lays a trap! She accuses Prerna of theft. She claims that Prerna stole her expensive jewellery and gets her arrested. Anurag will be shocked to see this!

Anurag Comes To Prerna’s Rescue

Apparently, yet again, Anurag will come to Prerna's rescue, as he remembers his promise to his father Moloy that he will protect Prerna. But it has to be seen how Anurag helps Prerna without Komolika's knowledge. Because if Komolika knows Anu is helping Prerna, then again the couple would get into major trouble.