Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Spoiler: Major TWISTS! Anurag Insults Prerna; To Marry Komolika!

Prerna Gets Anurag, A Gift!

In the new promo, Prerna is extremely happy to see Anurag. She is even seen gifting Anurag, a figurine of a couple and says that they will always stay together like the couple in the gift!

Anurag Breaks Prerna’s Heart

But Anurag breaks Prerna's happiness! He drops the gift and insults her by telling her that she is stupid and can never match up to their status and reputation in the society.

Anurag Announces His Marriage With Komolika!

In front of Prerna, Anurag holds Komolika's hand and tells her that he has chosen a perfect girl for himself. Prerna is shocked to see Anurag's new avatar. While Komolika is seen smirking, Prerna is in tears. She starts hating Anurag and decides to stay away from him.

Moloy & Ramesh Meet With An Accident

In the upcoming episode, Veena is upset with Prerna, while the latter explains to her that both she and Anurag love each other. Moloy and Ramesh meet with a car accident. The duo is terribly hurt.

Moloy To Die; Komolika Is The Reason!

Apparently, the accident also would be planned by Komolika as she gets to know that Moloy and Ramesh know about her plan of poisoning Mohini and putting the blame on Prerna. There are also reports that Moloy might die in the accident, post which Anurag marries Komolika.