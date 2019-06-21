Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 SPOILER: More Trouble For AnuPre! Komolika RETURNS; Join Hands With Mr Bajaj
The makers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have been keeping the viewers glued to the show with unexpected twists and turns. The viewers are eager to know what the makers are up to on the show. In the previous episode, we saw Mohini insulting Prerna's mother. She doesn't want Prerna and Anurag's wedding and has been creating a lot of issues. She also accuses Prerna's mother of theft with CCTV's footage as proof! Already Prerna and Anurag are going through tough time with the wedding issue, now Mr Bajaj has also entered their life to create trouble. And this time, the couple is in major trouble as Komolika is BACK! Read on to know the upcoming twists!
Komolika Join Hands With Mr Bajaj
In the upcoming episodes, we will see Komolika joining hands with Mr Bajaj to destory Anurag and Prerna. Komolika will be seen handing over important documents of Anurag to Mr Bajaj.
Mr Bajaj Warns Komolika
Mr Bajaj is shocked with Komolika's move and asks her whether she knows that her move might destroy her husband completely. The Komolika we know, has turned more evil and is on revenge mode.
Komolika Wants To Stop AnuPre’s Wedding
Komolika will be seen giving her usual evil smile to Mr Bajaj, as that is what she wants! She not only wants to destroy Mr Basu, but also wants to stop Anurag and Prerna's wedding!
Prerna To Marry Mr Bajaj!
According to the latest spoiler, Komolika and Mr Bajaj succeed in their plan, as Prerna will be seen marrying Mr Bajaj! Apparently, Mr Bajaj will make a deal with Prerna that if she marries him, he will save Mr Basu's business.
Anurag & Prerna’s Kasautii!
She will be going Anurag's way - if you recall, he had married Komolika to save Prerna's father's business and her family from being destroyed. Well, love is all about sacrifice for Anurag and Prerna!
