English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 SPOILER: More Trouble For AnuPre! Komolika RETURNS; Join Hands With Mr Bajaj

    By
    |

    The makers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have been keeping the viewers glued to the show with unexpected twists and turns. The viewers are eager to know what the makers are up to on the show. In the previous episode, we saw Mohini insulting Prerna's mother. She doesn't want Prerna and Anurag's wedding and has been creating a lot of issues. She also accuses Prerna's mother of theft with CCTV's footage as proof! Already Prerna and Anurag are going through tough time with the wedding issue, now Mr Bajaj has also entered their life to create trouble. And this time, the couple is in major trouble as Komolika is BACK! Read on to know the upcoming twists!

    Komolika Join Hands With Mr Bajaj

    In the upcoming episodes, we will see Komolika joining hands with Mr Bajaj to destory Anurag and Prerna. Komolika will be seen handing over important documents of Anurag to Mr Bajaj.

    Mr Bajaj Warns Komolika

    Mr Bajaj is shocked with Komolika's move and asks her whether she knows that her move might destroy her husband completely. The Komolika we know, has turned more evil and is on revenge mode.

    Komolika Wants To Stop AnuPre’s Wedding

    Komolika will be seen giving her usual evil smile to Mr Bajaj, as that is what she wants! She not only wants to destroy Mr Basu, but also wants to stop Anurag and Prerna's wedding!

    Prerna To Marry Mr Bajaj!

    According to the latest spoiler, Komolika and Mr Bajaj succeed in their plan, as Prerna will be seen marrying Mr Bajaj! Apparently, Mr Bajaj will make a deal with Prerna that if she marries him, he will save Mr Basu's business.

    Anurag & Prerna’s Kasautii!

    She will be going Anurag's way - if you recall, he had married Komolika to save Prerna's father's business and her family from being destroyed. Well, love is all about sacrifice for Anurag and Prerna!

    Most Read: Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna REVAMP: Zain Imam To Romance Shrenu Parikh; Tanvi Dogra HASN'T Quit!

    More KASAUTII ZINDAGII KAY 2 News

    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 17:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue