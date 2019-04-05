Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Namik Paul's Entry To Bring New Twist In Prerna-Anurag’s Love Story!

Prerna Succeeds In Her Plan

As per the latest spoiler, Komolika gets to know that the IT raid is fake. She tells Mohini and Nivedita about the same but it will be too late as Prerna gets the divorce papers.

New Twist On The Show

Also, according to the latest report, the makers are set to introduce a new character on the show. Apparently Namik Paul, who got popular with his role Shravan in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, will be entering Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. His entry will bring a new twist on the show!

Namik Paul To Enter The Show

Apparently, Namik's role is expected to create a love triangle between his character, Anurag and Prerna. Well, it has to be seen as to when and how the makers would introduce him.

Namik Paul Is Excited To Join Kasautii

Meanwhile, Namik is excited to join the show. He was quoted by IANS as saying, "Kasautii Zindagii Kay' has managed to captivate audiences and establish itself as one of the premier shows in Indian television. I'm very excited to join the team and would like to thank Balaji Telefilms and Star Plus for the opportunity."

Fans Super Excited About Namik’s Entry

Fans are super excited about his entry. One of his fans wrote, "yayyy!! 💃Super excited to see you @namik_paul 😊 So Happy for you. 🤗 All the best for your new journey. 😊."

Fans’ Comments

Another fan who couldn't believe the news wrote, "Is it confirmed??? Literally can't wait to see him again 😍 😍" Another user wrote, "I'm not sure if I should be happy regarding the latest #NamikPaul news 🙈 Should I be happy that he's finally getting something that too with Ekta (!) Or should I cringe cos it's KZK? I was keen initially, not so much right now... 🙈 Wishing him the best regardless!"