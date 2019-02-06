Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Major Twists! Prerna & Anurag Get Married; But Their Love Story To End Soon

Anurag & Prerna Get Married!

Anurag and Prerna escape to the jungle, while Naveen and his goon follow them. According to the latest spoiler, Prerna and Anurag get married in the temple and enter the Basu mansion, which shocks the family members.

Mohini Disapproves Their Wedding

Mohini disapproves their marriage and tells that Anurag sacrificed to save Prerna from Naveen. On the other hand, Komolika, who want to snatch Prerna's happiness, influences Mohini.

Komolika & Anurag Get Legally Married!

Apparently, Komolika get married to Anurag legally with the help of Mohini. Well, it has to be seen what Prerna and Anurag do!

Moloy Basu To Die In An Accident

There are also reports that Uday Tikekar, who plays the role of Moloy Basu will make an exit from the show. Apparently, he will meet with an accident resulting in a tragic track.

Naveen Pre-Plans Moloy’s Accident

Apparently, Naveen is irked with Prerna and Anurag's wedding and he would decide to attack Moloy, so that Prerna and Anurag's love life get into trouble.

Mohini Blames Prerna For Moloy’s Loss

Mohini blames Prerna for Moloy's death. Anurag is speechless and will not be able to take sides which might end Prerna and Anurag's love story!