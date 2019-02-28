Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Prerna Calls Anurag & Komolika's Marriage Illegal; What Will Komolika Do?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Preview: Prerna Rushes Out Of Her House

As Prerna recalls Anurag's promise, she gets hurt and all of sudden she rushes out of the house. Meanwhile, Anurag is all set to fill Komolika's maang. It has to be seen, why and where was Prerna going, whether she will be able to stop the marriage!

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 New Promo: Prerna In A Revenge Mode

The makers of the show recently released a promo, which indicates the new twist on the show. In the promo, we can see Prerna in a revenge mode.

Prerna Threatens Anurag

In the video, Prerna enters the Basu mansion and tells Anurag that she will destroy his pride and reputation. She shows Anurag the gift which has a figurine of him and Komolika. She throws it down and tells him that she will never let them unite. Yes, it's the gift that Prerna gave to Anurag and he destroyed it by insulting her (in previous promo).

She Calls Anurag & Komolika’s Marriage Illegal!

Prerna calls his and Komolika's marriage is illegal and reminds him that she is legally his first wife as she shows him the thread that he had tied on her. She gets her bags and tells Anurag that she will stay in his house from now on! Although Anurag should be happy that his love is back, he is shocked with Prerna's move as we assume that he fears for Prerna's safety!

What Will Komolika Do?

It's known to all that Komolika can go to any extent to get what she wants. It has to be seen what she will do to eliminate Prerna from her and Anurag's lives. Not just Komolika, even Mohini and Nivedita are against Prerna. So Prerna will have a tough time to face these three women!

Erica & Parth

Meanwhile, Erica shared a picture of hers and Parth's on her Instagram account and captioned it, "And thats the original picture". Parth commented, "Hahaha I like this pic". - (sic). This is the picture from the latest promo. Don't they look adorable together?