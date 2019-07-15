Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Switzerland Promo: Anurag Becomes Villain In Mr Bajaj & Prerna’s Lives!

‘Pyaar Ki Jung’ In Switzerland!

It has to be recalled that the cast of Kasautii recently visited Switzerland. Apart from shooting they had a blast. Fans got a glimpse of the same as the actors shared pictures on their social media accounts as well! Finally, here's the special promo!

Kasautii Zurich Special Promo Out!

Yes, we are talking about the promo shot in Zurich, Switzerland! Fan clubs shared the special promo in which Anurag is seen seeking revenge and all set to spoil Prerna and Mr Bajaj's honeymoon!

Anurag In Revenge Mode!

In the video, Anurag, Prerna and Mr Bajaj are seen in Switzerland. Anurag is shattered as he feels Prerna betrayed him, while Prerna is worried for Anurag. He is seen chasing Prerna.

Anurag Becomes Villain In Prerna & Mr Bajaj’s Lives!

The background voice is heard saying, "Kasautii ke Zurich special mein shuru hogi jung pyaar ki." Then we hear Anurag's voice, "Har likhi kismat jisme tum meri nahi, un sabko mita dunga mai."

Will Mr Bajaj Stop Anurag?

Will Anurag get to know the real reason for Prerna's betrayal? Will Anurag reunite with Prerna? What Will Mr Bajaj do to stop Anurag? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.