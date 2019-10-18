Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Here's The Real Reason For Karan Singh Grover's Exit; Will He Return?

Karan Singh Grover, who played the role of Mr Rishab Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, shocked everyone with his exit. It was said that the actor was not happy with his role, because of which he quit the show. But the real reason behind KSG's exit is something else!

Karan rubbished the reports of him not being happy with his role and said that his exit was a mutual decision by him and the makers. He told TOI, "It's not that at all. This is the way the story has been planned and written this time around. It's a mutual decision. I had a lot of fun playing Bajaj."

While many fans are happy that now Mr Bajaj is not in Prerna's life and they will get to watch her with Anurag, a few are upset with Karan leaving the show. They wanted him back on the show! Well, the good news is that there is possibility of his entry! Yes, you read it right!

The makers wanted to focus on Komolika and the Basu family, and hence, Mr Bajaj exited. If the track doesn't work, then there might be a chance of Mr Bajaj's re-entry!

A source associated with the project said, "No one knew about his exit till he informed the team on the last day of his shoot. The makers want to focus on Komolika and the Basu family in the show as of now. If the ratings don't go up, there is a good chance that Mr Bajaj will be brought back."

Well, it is Ekta's show, you cannot predict as anything might happen!

It is also being said that along with KSG aka Mr Bajaj, his family too will exit. The next one to exit the show apart from Mr Bajaj and his daughter is Sonyaa Ayodhya aka Tanvi, who has a major crush on Mr Bajaj.

A source told Spotboye, "After Karan's exit, his on-screen family is also going to say goodbye to the show as well because without him there is not much to explore around them and hence Sonyaa's character may also end soon." Sonyaa is yet to comment on the same.

