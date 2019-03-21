SPOILERS ALERT! Holi TWISTS On Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Others Shows!

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

We saw Prerna getting restless as Komolika and Anurag were spending a night together! But Prerna makes Komolika's honeymoon night miserable as she gets Komolika arrested. During Holi, there will be a grand celebration in the Basu mansion. Komolika will be seen in a white ruffled outfit. As per the latest spoiler, Prerna will be seen revealing that she is pregnant to keep Anurag away from Komolika.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Kartik and Naira will also be seen celebrating Holi. The viewers will witness romantic moments between the couple. Also, Naira will regain her memory and hugs Kartik. She will also warn Naksh and ask him not to insult her husband.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

There will be celebrations on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke as well! Both Abir and Mishti's families will be seen celebrating and enjoying the festival of colours, Holi.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Gokuldham Society members are all set to celebrate Holi. They get together for Holica Dahan. While everyone performs pooja, Popatlal surprises everyone by coming in a black mask. He refuses to talk and even play Holi. The members then decide to pretend to be busy and not concerned about him as they feel that he might join them after watching them enjoying Holi.

Kundali Bhagya

In Kundali Bhagya, Karan Luthra will be seen celebrating Holi with another girl, in order to make Preeta jealous. Both Preeta and Karan will be seen sharing fun and romantic moments.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payegaa

On Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payegaa, the Jindal family will be heading to Goa to celebrate Holi. Guddan falls into a water pond, and AJ too will fall into the water and both share romantic moments.