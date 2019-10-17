Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Ekta Lauds Hina For Slamming Those Who Compared Her Performance With Aamna
Hina Khan, who played the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, had to quit the show due to her prior commitments. The actress was replaced by Aamna Sharif, who recently entered the show. Hina's performance was loved by fans and many of them were upset with the replacement. Also, in case of replacement, comparisons are obvious. Recently, a media portal compared Hina's performance with Aamna's, which didn't go well with the former, who lammed the media. Ekta Kapoor lauded Hina for the same.
Hina Slams People For Comparing Her Performance With Aamna
Hina had tweeted, "Another fellow actor is on her way to start a new journey in her career like we all do in ours. I will appreciate it if u n every one out there can refrain from drawing comparisons between 2 Public Figures without their consent.I understand SM traffic but not fair!" - (sic)
Ekta Praises Hina
This sweet gesture was loved by Ekta, who commented, "One more reason to love u! Grace!" - (sic). Many of them too praised Hina for the same.
Aamna’s Performance Loved By Fans!
Meanwhile, many viewers, although missed Hina as Komolika, loved Aamna's performance as well. Take a look at a few comments!
Ashu: Dammnn.. killing look.. Aamna looks stunning in #komolika I like that komo swag.. After @eyehinakhan #AamnaSharif perfect for Komolika. @ektaravikapoor @StarPlus #KasautiiZindagiiKay. - (sic)
Avika
"#AamnaShariff, even bette than Urvashi & Hina! From Kahin to Hoga to #kzk2 , shez come a long way & returning to tv screen after many yrs ! & just a glimpse of her in today's episode , not only is she so beautiful but just perfect as Komolika!!❤🥰" - (sic)
@eyerohit
"Yesterday I watched #KasautiiZindagiiKay after a long time and I must say that #aamnashariff stole the episode. She is so gorgeous and I am sure she will be convincing as komolika . Apart from that , flashbacks of @eyehinakhan as komo was also shown . Will miss Hina for sure 💕" - (sic)
@Nadaan_Chokra
"KOMOLIKA is back. Now the show officially starts again for me 👍🏻😉 Hina's flashback scenes are used. Aamna is damn convincing as Komolika. Looking so beautiful 😍 Still gonna miss @eyehinakhan tho. #AamnaShariff #HinaKhan #Komolika #KasautiiZindagiiKay @ektaravikapoor." - (sic)
