Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's Parth Samthaan & Erica Fernandes In Nach Baliye 9?

Parth Samthaan & Erica Fernandes On Nach Baliye!

As per the latest report, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2's couple Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan will be seen on the dance reality show! Not just because they are popular jodi, but also because they are dating (although they never made it official and have even denied dating, they were spotted together on many occasions and were even seen holidaying together as well!)

Parth & Erica To Shoot For Two Shows Simultaneously!

A source was quoted by DNA as saying, "Though the makers wanted them on board, initially, they were finding it difficult to manage the dates of Erica and Parth as they would be shooting simultaneously for their serial."

AnuPre’s Dates Will Not Affect Shows!

The source further added, "After several discussions, their dates have been managed in such a way that it will not affect either of the shows as both are on the same channel."

Parth-Erica Not Approached For Nach?

But as per Spotboye report, the couple was not even been approached for the show! A source was quoted by the portal as saying, "The news that Erica and Parth are working out their dates for Nach Baliye 9 is completely untrue. They haven't been offered the show and there is no talk about them coming on-board."

Nach Baliye 9 New Promo: Urvashi Dholakia Sizzles

Meanwhile, the makers recently revealed the promo featuring Urvashi Dholakia. Urvashi looked super hot in the promo and was seen dancing with a man with a masquerade. While a curious bhabhi will be seen spying on them to look who is the man, who is getting closer to Urvashi. The bhabhi will be disturbed by a person, who is none other than Salman Khan (as we get to see his bracelet).

Salman To Expose Urvashi’s Ex!

As per the promo, Salman will be exposing ‘shola ke shabham' i.e., Urvashi's ex! Although the makers are trying to build suspense regarding who her partner is, in the promo, we know who it is! Apparently, Urvashi will be seen partnered with her ex-Anuj Sachdeva.