English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Original Mr Bajaj Aka Ronit Roy On Karan Singh Grover Playing Iconic Role

    By
    |

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been hitting the headlines, especially regarding the cast. Previously, the viewers were eager to know who would play iconic villain Komolika and the makers surprised the fans by getting Hina Khan on board. And now, the fans are eagerly waiting to know who would play Mr Bajaj's role. Many popular actors like Hiten Tejwani, Siddharth Gupta and others were considered for the show. It was even said that Karan Wahi was finalised for the role. But later looks like the makers changed their mind and chose Karan Singh Grover to play the iconic role!

    It has to be recalled that KSG was a part of season 1, in which he played the role of Jennifer Winget's (Senha) first husband. Coming back to Mr Bajaj's role, the iconic role was played by Ronit Roy.

    Kasautii Zindagii Kays Original Mr Bajaj Aka Ronit Roy On Karan Singh Grover Playing Iconic Role

    When Ronit was asked about Karan Singh Grover stepping into his shoes, he told Spotboye, "I'm very happy for Karan bagging the role of Bajaj. I think he'll do a great job. My good wishes are with him. May he and KZK 2 attain much greater heights of popularity than I did."

    When asked if he has any advice for KSG as he would be playing Mr Bajaj now, Ronit said, "He's a seasoned actor and doesn't need my advice. All I can say is, be cool."

    No doubt, Kasautii was one of the shows that made Ronit popular! The actor admits that people still remember the show and address him by that name. The actor said, "People still do call me that. It goes without saying that it was one of my iconic and career defining roles."

    Most Read: Karan Singh Grover Who Played Jennifer Winget's Husband In Season 1 To Play Mr Bajaj In Kasautii 2!

    Story first published: Thursday, May 16, 2019, 16:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 16, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue