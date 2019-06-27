Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’s Parth Samthaan & Erica Fernandes Head Off To Switzerland! (PICS)

Parth Samthaan & Erica Fernandes Spotted At Airport

It was said that an interesting plot will be shot in Switzerland. The actors of the show - Parth, Erica, KSG, Pooja and Sahil Anand have left to the place to shoot the upcoming plot.

Parth & Erica Are All Smiles!

Parth and Erica were spotted at the airport and they were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi, while KSG apparently didn't pose. Both Parth and Erica wore comfortable dresses for travelling.

Switzerland Journey Begins For Kasautii Actors!

The actors had shared pictures on their Instagram stories. Parth shared a picture and wrote, "And we start our journey!!! #switzerland." Erica shared a picture snapped with the cast of the show and captioned, "Here we go?!! #kasautii #switzerland."

Kasautii Actors All Set To Visit Swiss Alps!

Pooja shared a picture snapped with Parth, Erica and Sahil and captioned it, "Swiss Alps here we come..," while Sahil wrote, "Yeah! #Switzerland here v come."