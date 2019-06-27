English
    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’s Parth Samthaan & Erica Fernandes Head Off To Switzerland! (PICS)

    Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been in the news since its inception. The actors of the show - Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Pooja Banerjee and Shubhaavi Choksey are hitting headlines for one or the other reasons! Currently, Hina, who played Komolika had exited the show and Karan Singh Grover has entered the show! As the viewers are aware, KSG plays the iconic role of Mr Bajaj on the show. It has to be recalled that there were reports that KSG will have a damakedaar entry which will be shot in Switzerland. Although the actor had a damakedar entry, the scene was not shot in Switzerland.

    Parth Samthaan & Erica Fernandes Spotted At Airport

    It was said that an interesting plot will be shot in Switzerland. The actors of the show - Parth, Erica, KSG, Pooja and Sahil Anand have left to the place to shoot the upcoming plot.

    Parth & Erica Are All Smiles!

    Parth and Erica were spotted at the airport and they were all smiles as they posed for the paparazzi, while KSG apparently didn't pose. Both Parth and Erica wore comfortable dresses for travelling.

    Switzerland Journey Begins For Kasautii Actors!

    The actors had shared pictures on their Instagram stories. Parth shared a picture and wrote, "And we start our journey!!! #switzerland." Erica shared a picture snapped with the cast of the show and captioned, "Here we go?!! #kasautii #switzerland."

    Kasautii Actors All Set To Visit Swiss Alps!

    Pooja shared a picture snapped with Parth, Erica and Sahil and captioned it, "Swiss Alps here we come..," while Sahil wrote, "Yeah! #Switzerland here v come."

